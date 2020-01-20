Water and Wastewater Management Market Size, Overview, Opportunity Analysis and Outlook

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Water and Wastewater Management Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2315069

Latest market research report titled Water and Wastewater Management Market in India 2014 deliberates on the current disparity between demand and supply of usable water and mentions that wastewater management can be revolutionary, given its economic benefits and significance as a strategy for catering to the poor. In India, large volumes of wastewater that are discharged in an unprocessed manner by industries, enter the human chain and result in outbreak of water-borne diseases, contaminated water-related deaths and environmental degradation. While various policies are being drafted by the government to foster economic growth, an essential ingredient for progress of a country lies in mitigating water related woes and efficient water management. The report discusses India’s current water condition and its wastewater treatment framework. While growing urban population and heavy rainfall calling for proper rainwater harvesting hints at wastewater treatment being a necessity, the prevalent truth is that India is lagging with regard to wastewater management.

Even the government’s Twelfth Five Year Plan (2012-2017) states that an economic growth of 8-9% is possible only if water related requirements of the growing population are met. Although the industry is still at a nascent stage, government and industry bodies are increasingly looking at strategic policies to build more treatment plants and thereby, reduce wastewater and related environmental degradation.

Table of Contains:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

India’s Water Situation

Slide 5: Water – An Indian Overview

Slide 6: Water Bodies Under Threat, Lakes Under Threat

Introduction

Slide 7: Indian Water Quality Standards

Slide 8-9: Primary Parameter Standards

Slide 10-11: Water and Wastewater Management

Sectoral Demand for Water

Slide 12-14: Current Water Usage Pattern in India and Water Resources Demand Projections

Slide 15: Agriculture Sector

Slide 16-17: Industrial Sector

Slide 18: Domestic Sector

Market Overview

Slide 19: Untreated Wastewater Generation

Slide 12-13: Sewage Treatment Capacity

Slide 14-15: Effluent and Sewage Waste Treatment Scenario

Slide 16: Water and Wastewater Management Industry in India – Timeline

Slide 17-18: Water and Wastewater Management – Market Overview, Market Size (Value-Wise; 2013-2018e), Wastewater Treatment Demand (2012)

Slide 19: Business Models

Slide 20: Value Chain Analysis

Slide 21: Retrofitting

Slide 22: Financial Benefits of Water Conservation Interventions

Wastewater Treatment Techniques

Slide 23: Summary

Slide 24-34: Wastewater Treatment Techniques

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 35: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 36-43: Drivers

Slide 44-47: Challenges

Government Bodies and Initiatives

Slide 48-59: Major Government Bodies and Initiatives

Recent Developments

Slide 60: Recent Developments – Summary

Slide 61-75: Major Trends in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Slide 76: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 77: Major Players – Summary

Slide 78-82: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2013)

Slide 83-114: Major Public Players

Slide 115-144: Major Private Players

Slide 145: Other Players

Market Entry

Slide 146-147: PESTEL Analysis

Slide 148-149: Strategic Recommendations

Slide 150: Strategic Solutions

Slide 151: Purchase Attributes

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2315069

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]