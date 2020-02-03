Wastewater Treatment Diffuser Market Outlook 2018 – 2026: Jager Umwelt-Technik GmbH & Co, Schlauchtechnik GmbH, S.C.M. Tecnologie, Toro Equipment

Wastewater treatment diffuser is the primary equipment used to introduce air into liquid and provides an environment for microbial degradation of matter. Clean water is needed both for domestic and industrial purpose. There are two uses of aeration: to bring microorganisms into close contact with the suspended and dissolved organic matter and to supply the required oxygen (oxidation process) to the metabolizing microorganisms.

Major applications of wastewater diffuser are removal of dissolved gas such as CO 2 (Carbon Dioxide), CH 4 (Methane), and H 2 S (Hydrogen Sulfide). CO2 and CH4 are odorless gases and does not change the odor of the water; however, H2S is colorless and has odor and a very pungent smell. High solubility of carbon dioxide in the water results in more consumption of lime and other neutralizing agents. Oxidation of water is required to maintain the oxygen level in the water so that it is safe for drinking purposes. Air stripping is a process in which air is moved through contaminated ground water and wastewater or surface water in an above ground treatment system and it helps in removal of volatile organic compounds (VOC), which easily evaporates.

Wastewater Treatment Diffuser Market – Drivers and Restraints

Awareness among people to use clean water and increasing population has led to more consumption of water. This has led to the setting up of wastewater treatment plants and such initiatives will lead to more consumption of wastewater treatment diffusers. The advantage of using wastewater treatment diffuser is that it is highly efficient in transferring oxygen to water and the product is highly energy efficient.

Municipal bodies install wastewater diffusers to clean the ground and surface water. There is significant reduction in cleaning cost while using wastewater treatment diffusers to clean the water. Reduction in cost will encourage manufacturers to buy wastewater treatment diffusers. There is an increase in the efficiency of the treatment plant to clean the water when this product is used. To stop the discharge of wastewater back to the environment, various countries have mandated the installation of wastewater treatment plants in manufacturing and processing plants. There are different materials which are used to make wastewater treatment diffusers such as synthetic rubber, Nitrile, and Urethane, silicone compounds, fluoro and other specialty products. These materials are extensively used in wastewater treatment plants. Durability, efficiency and functionality determine the purification of wastewater.

There are some restraints and disadvantages of wastewater treatment diffusers which can affect the demand for the product. Wastewater treatment diffusers are difficult to install due to installation at bottom laterals and hanging laterals. Both these processes of installation are time and cost consuming. Bubble aeration technology is vulnerable to odor fouling. In this, the bacteria formed on the surface of the product blocks the passage of bubble and increase the back pressure and energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Wastewater Treatment Diffuser Market – Segmentation

The global wastewater treatment diffuser market can be segmented based on product type, bubble type, application, and region. Based on product type, the wastewater treatment diffuser market can be classified into disc diffuser, tube diffuser, and strip diffuser. In terms of bubble type, the wastewater treatment diffuser market is segmented into fine bubble and coarse bubble. Based on application, the wastewater treatment diffuser market can be classified into municipal, chemical and material, power stations and others. Based on region, the wastewater treatment diffuser market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Wastewater Treatment Diffuser Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global wastewater treatment diffuser market are Aquaconsult Anlagenbau GmbH, Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Cosme S.R.L, Enfound Enterprise, Environmental Dynamics International, Jager Umwelt-Technik GmbH & Co, Schlauchtechnik GmbH, S.C.M. Tecnologie, Toro Equipment, and MITA Biorulli S.r.l.