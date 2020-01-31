Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Developing Research Methodology Analysis by 2019-2025: Key Players Like Covanta, Suez, and Wheelabrator” to its huge collection of research reports.

Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling).

This report focuses on the global Waste Recovery & Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Covanta

Suez

Wheelabrator

Veolia

China Everbright

A2A

EEW Efw

CA Tokyo 23

Attero

TIRU

MVV Energie

NEAS

Viridor

AEB Amsterdam

AVR

Tianjin Teda

City of Kobe

Shenzhen Energy

Grandblue

Osaka City Hall

MCC

American Ecology Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Plastic

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government & NGO

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

