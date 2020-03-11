Waste Paper Management Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2024

Global and Regional Waste Paper Management Industry:

The Waste Paper Management market size will grow from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

By Market Players:

Veolia Environnement S.A. , International Paper Company , Waste Management Inc. , UPM-Kymmene OYJ , Westrock Company , Republic Services, Inc. , Mondi Group , Georgia-Pacific LLC , Sappi Ltd , DS Smith PLC

By Paper Grade

Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) , Mixed Paper , Old Newspaper (ONP) , High-Grade De-Inked Paper , Pulp Substitutes

By Source

Commercial & Institutional, Industrial, Residential

By Recycled Product

Containerboard, Other Paper & Paperboard, Newsprint, Tissue, Pulp Substitute

By Service

Collection & Transportation , Equipment Market for Collection & Transportation , Storage , Sorting , Compactors

