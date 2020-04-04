Waste Paper Management Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Waste Paper Management Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2018, the global Waste Paper Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Waste Paper Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waste Paper Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DS Smith PLC
Georgia-Pacific LLC
International Paper Company
Mondi Group
Republic Services, Inc.
Sappi Ltd
UPM-Kymmene OYJ
Veolia Environnement S.A.
Waste Management Inc.
Zero Waste Energy, LLC.
Macpresse Europa S.R.L
PEL Waste Reduction Equipment
Utopia Waste Management Ltd
Premier Waste Management Limited
Kenburn Waste Management Limited
ACM Waste Management PLC
Shanks Waste Management
Reliable Paper Recycling, Inc
Harris Waste Management Group, Inc.
Milton Keynes Waste
Eco Waste Solutions
Hills Waste Solutions Limited
Organic Waste Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Collection and Transportation
Storage
Segregation
Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Institutional
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Waste Paper Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Waste Paper Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Paper Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
