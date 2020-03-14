Waste Heat to Power Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2024

Waste heat to power (WHP) is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat to generate power.
Energy intensive industrial processes—such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns—all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity (see Appendix). The recovery of industrial waste heat for power is a largely untapped type of combined heat and power (CHP), which is the use of a single fuel source to generate both thermal energy (heating or cooling) and electricity.
In the last several years, global market of Waste Heat to Power developed stably, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2016, global revenue of Waste Heat to Power is nearly 1767 M .
The classification of Waste Heat to Power includes Organic Rankine Cycles, Steam Rankine Cycle and Kalina Cycle. The proportion of Organic Rankine Cycles in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.
Waste Heat to Power is widely used in wide industry. It include Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Others Industries.
According to this study, over the next five years the Waste Heat to Power market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waste Heat to Power business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste Heat to Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Waste Heat to Power value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Steam Rankine Cycle
Organic Rankine Cycles
Kalina Cycle
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Chemical Industry
Metal Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Siemens
GE
ABB
Amec Foster Wheeler
Ormat
MHI
Exergy
ElectraTherm
Dürr Cyplan
GETEC
CNBM
DaLian East
E-Rational
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Waste Heat to Power consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Waste Heat to Power market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Waste Heat to Power manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
