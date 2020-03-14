Waste Heat to Power Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2024

Waste heat to power (WHP) is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat to generate power.

Energy intensive industrial processes—such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns—all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity (see Appendix). The recovery of industrial waste heat for power is a largely untapped type of combined heat and power (CHP), which is the use of a single fuel source to generate both thermal energy (heating or cooling) and electricity.

In the last several years, global market of Waste Heat to Power developed stably, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2016, global revenue of Waste Heat to Power is nearly 1767 M .

The classification of Waste Heat to Power includes Organic Rankine Cycles, Steam Rankine Cycle and Kalina Cycle. The proportion of Organic Rankine Cycles in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

Waste Heat to Power is widely used in wide industry. It include Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Others Industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste Heat to Power market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waste Heat to Power business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste Heat to Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716948-global-waste-heat-to-power-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Waste Heat to Power value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Steam Rankine Cycle

Organic Rankine Cycles

Kalina Cycle

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Metal Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

GE

ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Ormat

MHI

Exergy

ElectraTherm

Dürr Cyplan

GETEC

CNBM

DaLian East

E-Rational

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste Heat to Power consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Waste Heat to Power market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Heat to Power manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Waste Heat to Power Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Waste Heat to Power Segment by Type

2.2.1 Steam Rankine Cycle

2.2.2 Organic Rankine Cycles

2.2.3 Kalina Cycle

2.3 Waste Heat to Power Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Waste Heat to Power Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chemical Industry

2.4.2 Metal Manufacturing

2.4.3 Oil and Gas

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Waste Heat to Power Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Waste Heat to Power by Players

3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Waste Heat to Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Waste Heat to Power Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.1.3 Siemens Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Siemens News

12.2 GE

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.2.3 GE Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 GE News

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.3.3 ABB Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ABB News

12.4 Amec Foster Wheeler

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.4.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Amec Foster Wheeler News

12.5 Ormat

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.5.3 Ormat Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Ormat News

12.6 MHI

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.6.3 MHI Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 MHI News

12.7 Exergy

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.7.3 Exergy Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Exergy News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716948-global-waste-heat-to-power-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)