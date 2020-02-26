Energy News

Waste Heat Recovery System Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.83% by 2023

February 26, 2020
The Waste Heat Recovery System Market is expected to reach approximately USD 74.72 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% during the forecast period. A waste heat recovery unit (WHRU) is an energy recovery heat exchanger that exchanges heat from process yields at high temperature to other sections of the procedure for some reason, usually expanded efficiency. The WHRU is a tool engaged with cogeneration. Waste heat might be derived from sources, for example, steam from cooling towers, hot flue gases from a diesel generator, or even waste water from cooling procedures, for example, in steel cooling.

The major players in the market are General Electric, Echogen Power Systems Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Ormat Technologies, ABB, Amec Foster Wheeler, Cool Energy Inc, Thermax, Econotherm Limited and Siemens. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The steam & electricity generation application section commanded the WHR system market in 2015. The market in this application is likewise anticipated that would encounter significant CAGR over the forecast period inferable from developing requirement for energy in several regions.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The WHRS market is characterized in light of end-use industry into metal production, petroleum refining, chemical, cement, paper & pulp, and others. The market is commanded by the petroleum refining end-use industry. In this industry, WHRS is used for different procedures, for example, catalytic, distillation, thermal cracking, and treatment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is anticipated to witness a direct development rate. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to be the quickest developing WHR system market, which is sponsored by appeal from WHR system in the bond business in light of the developing development segment. The existence of real creating nations, for example, China, India, and South Korea additionally drive the WHR system market in the locale.

Competitive Insights

The Waste Heat Recovery System Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Steam & electricity generation
Preheating
Others

By End User:

Metal production
Chemical
Petroleum refining
Cement
Paper & pulp
Others

By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
South Africa
Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA

