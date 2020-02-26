Waste Heat Recovery System Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.83% by 2023

The Waste Heat Recovery System Market is expected to reach approximately USD 74.72 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% during the forecast period. A waste heat recovery unit (WHRU) is an energy recovery heat exchanger that exchanges heat from process yields at high temperature to other sections of the procedure for some reason, usually expanded efficiency. The WHRU is a tool engaged with cogeneration. Waste heat might be derived from sources, for example, steam from cooling towers, hot flue gases from a diesel generator, or even waste water from cooling procedures, for example, in steel cooling.

The major players in the market are General Electric, Echogen Power Systems Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Ormat Technologies, ABB, Amec Foster Wheeler, Cool Energy Inc, Thermax, Econotherm Limited and Siemens. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The steam & electricity generation application section commanded the WHR system market in 2015. The market in this application is likewise anticipated that would encounter significant CAGR over the forecast period inferable from developing requirement for energy in several regions.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The WHRS market is characterized in light of end-use industry into metal production, petroleum refining, chemical, cement, paper & pulp, and others. The market is commanded by the petroleum refining end-use industry. In this industry, WHRS is used for different procedures, for example, catalytic, distillation, thermal cracking, and treatment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is anticipated to witness a direct development rate. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to be the quickest developing WHR system market, which is sponsored by appeal from WHR system in the bond business in light of the developing development segment. The existence of real creating nations, for example, China, India, and South Korea additionally drive the WHR system market in the locale.

The Waste Heat Recovery System Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Steam & electricity generation

Preheating

Others

By End User:

Metal production

Chemical

Petroleum refining

Cement

Paper & pulp

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA