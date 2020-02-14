WASHING MACHINE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Washing Machine – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Washing Machine Market 2019

Description:

Consumer durables refer to those goods that do not quickly wear out and yields utility over a longer period of time. They can be broadly categorized into three heads namely white goods, brown goods and consumer electronics. White goods include products like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, audio equipments and speakers. The washing machine category is still some distance away from the inflexion point, unlike refrigerators. However, players are now trying to influence penetration for the category with many new launches and heavy marketing campaigns. Growing disposable income and easy financing options have led to shortened replacement cycles whereas rising influence of modern lifestyle has perceived products such washing machines as utility items rather than luxury goods.

Increased number of dual-income households coupled with insufficient time for laundry has led to growing demand for laundromats. Additionally, the growth in the hospitality sector in emerging countries and the advent of on-demand services are expected to propel the commercial washing machine growth. Furthermore, the energy labels and energy efficiency policies have enabled manufacturers to focus on the development of energy-efficient products.

The global Washing Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Washing Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Washing Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Washing Machine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Washing Machine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Washing Machine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Continental Girbau

AB Electrolux

Fisher & Paykel Appliances

GE Appliances

Haier Electronics

LG Electronics

MIRC Electronics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Siemens

Godrej & Boyce

Toshiba

Videocon Industries

Whirlpool

Market size by Product

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Dryers

Market size by End User

Commercial

Domestic

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Washing Machine Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Washing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Fully Automatic

1.4.3 Semi-Automatic

1.4.4 Dryers

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Washing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Domestic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alliance Laundry Systems

11.1.1 Alliance Laundry Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Alliance Laundry Systems Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Alliance Laundry Systems Washing Machine Products Offered

11.1.5 Alliance Laundry Systems Recent Development

11.2 Continental Girbau

11.2.1 Continental Girbau Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Continental Girbau Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Continental Girbau Washing Machine Products Offered

11.2.5 Continental Girbau Recent Development

11.3 AB Electrolux

11.3.1 AB Electrolux Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.AB Electrolux Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 AB Electrolux Washing Machine Products Offered

11.3.5 AB Electrolux Recent Development

11.4 Fisher & Paykel Appliances

11.4.1 Fisher & Paykel Appliances Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Fisher & Paykel Appliances Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Fisher & Paykel Appliances Washing Machine Products Offered

11.4.5 Fisher & Paykel Appliances Recent Development

11.5 GE Appliances

11.5.1 GE Appliances Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 GE Appliances Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 GE Appliances Washing Machine Products Offered

11.5.5 GE Appliances Recent Development

11.6 Haier Electronics

11.6.1 Haier Electronics Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Haier Electronics Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Haier Electronics Washing Machine Products Offered

11.6.5 Haier Electronics Recent Development

11.7 LG Electronics

11.7.1 LG Electronics Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 LG Electronics Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 LG Electronics Washing Machine Products Offered

11.7.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

11.8 MIRC Electronics

11.8.1 MIRC Electronics Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 MIRC Electronics Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 MIRC Electronics Washing Machine Products Offered

11.8.5 MIRC Electronics Recent Development

11.9 Panasonic

11.9.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Panasonic Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Panasonic Washing Machine Products Offered

11.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.10 Robert Bosch

11.10.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Robert Bosch Washing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Robert Bosch Washing Machine Products Offered

11.10.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

11.11 Samsung Electronics

11.12 Siemens

11.13 Godrej & Boyce

11.14 Toshiba

11.15 Videocon Industries

11.16 Whirlpool

Continued…..

