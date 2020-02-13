Washable Markers Market Trends, Business Intelligence With BIC, Drimark, Luxor, Crayola, Newell Brands, Faber-Castell, Liqui-Mark, Eastman Kodak Company, Yiwu Menzzi Toys And More

Washable markers are markers containing of the ink that can be washed away from the surface after it is applied. The markers include inks that can be washed away are basically water-based that consist of powder based form of ink that is ultimately mixed with water or oil.

Market Statistics

Global Washable Markers Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 426.93 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 560.02 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of school-going children and increased capabilities of households to spend on the arts & crafts supplies.

Key Companies

Few of the major competitors currently working in the washable markers market are F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., BIC, Newell Brands, Faber-Castell, Liqui-Mark, Drimark, Luxor, Crayola, Eastman Kodak Company, Yiwu Menzzi Toys Co. Ltd., FLOMO, Sargent Art, MEGA Brands Inc., DoADot Art, Carioca S.p.A., Prang & Dixon Ticonderoga, and Maped.

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of school-going children is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in incomes of households has also increased their capabilities to afford the creative and artistic supplies for their children which is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of organization in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Prevalence and adoption of e-learning practices is expected to restrain the market growth as more professional users are preferring to teach over the digital platform rather use the traditional written methods

Segmentation: Global Washable Markers Market

By Washability Basic-Washable Super-Washable

By End-User Children Professionals

By Geography North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Crayola in collaboration with ASOS launched a new 58-piece makeup set. This product launch is set to expand the market portfolio for both the companies and is expected to expand the applicable industries.

In February 2018, Crayola announced the launch of a number of new products at the American International Toy Fair in New York City; the products included a number of new toys and games involving washable markers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Washable Markers Market

Global washable markers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of washable markers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

