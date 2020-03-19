Warranty Management System Market 2025 Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details by Regions Report

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1833783

Warranty is a statement of assurance or undertaking issued by the manufacturer of a product concerning the performance of the product and parts supplied by him by way of sale transaction to the customer, for a certain period as stated in the Warranty Card accompanying the product.

The warranty management systems are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe. In 2018, the global Warranty Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in Warranty Management System study

International Business Machines (IBM)

Oracle

Pegasystems

PTC

SAP

Astea International

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)

Infosys

Tavant Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Claim & Transaction Management

Warranty Analytics

Billing & Administration Management

Warranty Tracking

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Supply Chain and Logistics

Food and Beverages

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Warranty Management System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Warranty Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

