Warranty Management Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.18% by 2023: IBM, Oracle, SAP, Astea and more…

The global warranty management market to grow from USD 1445.5 million in 2016 to USD 3657.89 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.18%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Warranty management software offers a robust warranty administration program that can efficiently manage critical aspects of the warranty processing. Warranty management software integrates workflows to help the stakeholders collaborate and contribute to improve product quality, reduced warranty spending, and enhance end-customer satisfaction. warranty management software offers a one-stop solution to most of the warranty process-related problems faced by contract and claims administration with its built-in features for advanced reporting capabilities and functionalities.

The major forces driving the growth of the warranty management market include the enablement of uninterrupted information and product flow and scalability for high-performance architecture. Moreover, high-cost warranty processes drive the adoption and customer-centric warranty coverage and enhanced customer experience for dealers are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However high training cost, automotive analytics and early warning system, and warranty management processes are largely ad-hoc and lack best practice may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the a holistic approach to tackle warranty, configured as business needs dictate, and integrated warranty management solution. The possible challenges for the market growth are big data issues and connectivity challenge, and collaborative technology. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global warranty management market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global warranty management market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

