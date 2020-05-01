Warp Knitting Machines Market: Increasing demand for knitted sportswear across the globe is also fueling the demand

A knitting machine is an instrument that is used to form knitted fabric from interlocking loops of yarn. Knitting machines are used to manufacture knitted garments, footwear, and other accessories. These machines can be semi-automatic or fully automatic. Generally, knitting is of two types: weft knitting and warp knitting. In weft knitting, yarn (i.e. the thread used in knitting) loops are linked across the width of the fabric. In warp knitting, yarn loops are linked in a vertical direction. Weft knitting is carried out by using a single yarn, while warp knitting uses multiple yarns for the knitting process. Warp knitting is an industrial process.

Rising demand for synthetic knitted products across the world is driving the demand for warp knitting machines. Increasing demand for knitted sportswear across the globe is also fueling the demand for warp knitting machines.

Rising demand for sports footwear across the globe is augmenting the demand for sports textiles, which is the raw material used to manufacture sports footwear. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for warp knitting machines used in the production of sports textiles. For example, Dong-Jin Textile, a South Korea-based manufacturer of sports textiles, supplies sports shoe fabrics to leading sports brands across the world such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, and Asics. The company uses Karl Mayer’s warp knitting machines for production of sports textiles. Currently, Dong-Jin Textile has purchased more than 250 warp knitting machines, exclusively from Karl Mayer. A major opportunity for warp knitting machine manufacturers lies in the decision of Dong-Jin Textile to set up its first manufacturing plant in Indonesia in the second half of 2019.

Based on type, the global warp knitting machines market can be segmented into tricot machines, raschel machines, and others (including double-bar raschel machines and lace machines). Duksu Machinery Industry Co. is engaged in the production of raschel knitting machines. Based on application, the warp knitting machines market can be divided into sports textiles, apparel textiles, home textiles, automotive textiles, technical textiles, and others (including swimwear, activewear, sportswear, and lingerie).

Geographically, the global warp knitting machines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a significant market for warp knitting machines during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to the leading warp knitting machines market in North America from 2018 to 2026, followed by Canada. Europe is another significant market for warp knitting machines across the world. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global warp knitting machines market during the forecast period. China is expected to be a leading warp knitting machines market in the region.

Japan, South Korea, and India are other major markets in Asia Pacific. Karl Mayer, a world-leading manufacturer of warp knitting machines, holds a significant share of the market in India. In Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia is a significant market for warp knitting machines. Middle East & Africa is another significant market for warp knitting machines, with GCC expected to hold a major share of the warp knitting machines market in the region, followed by South Africa, in the next few years. Brazil is expected to be a leading warp knitting machines market in South America during the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the global warp knitting machines market are Karl Mayer, Jakob Müller AG, Santoni SpA, Taiwan Giu Chun Ind. Co., Ltd, Duksu Machinery Industry Co., Changzhou Runyuan Warp Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd, Wuyang Textile Machinery (China) Co. Ltd., Changzhou DIBA Textile Machinery Factory, and Changzhou Longlongsheng Warp Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd.