Warehousing and Storage Market – Chief growth drivers, prime restraints, competitive analysis 2018 – 2028

A warehouse is a commercial building used by various businesses solely for the purpose of the storage of raw materials, or semi-finished and finished goods. Importers and exporters, manufacturers, as well as logistics service providers across various industrial sectors are the prime end-users in the warehousing and storage market. Leading players in the warehousing and storage market are making available various types of facilities such as refrigerated warehouses and farm product warehouses depending on the specific end-user requirements.

Warehousing and Storage Market – Notable Developments

DB Schenker, CEVA Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DB Schenker, and XPO Logistics are among the leading players in the warehousing and storage market.

CEVA Logistics – a Swiss logistics and supply chain company in the warehousing and storage market – announced, in October 2018, that is has signed a contract with Saraiva – a Brazilian online shopping company – to launch its e-commerce business in South-East Brazil. The company will be providing various services including inventory management, warehousing and storage, shipping management, and order picking services for the expansion of Saraiva’s distribution network across the region.

DB Schenker – division of the German logistics company Deutsche Bahn AG and leading player in the warehousing and storage market – announced in January 2019, its strategic partnership with Magento – one of the leading e-commerce service providers – to connect its web shops with warehousing services with more convenient and cost-efficiency. The company will offer its network of shared facilities to help retailers to offer best-in-class e-commerce order fulfillment.

XPO Logistics – an American logistics service provider and one of the largest companies in the warehousing and storage market – announced, in October 2018, that it is planning to launch over 5,000 intelligent robots for warehousing and storage in its logistics sites across the North American and European regions. The company aims to adopt the lightning speed in its warehousing and logistics services through the latest automation technologies, in collaboration with a robotics manufacturer GreyOrange Pte. Ltd.

Warehousing and Storage Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Frozen Food Products is Boosting Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

Changing consumer lifestyle and growing needs for convenience at cooking meals is bolstering demand for processed or frozen food products, which is one of the latest trend in the food & beverage industry. Increased consumer acceptance for processed or frozen food products is leading to a significant rise in production of frozen food, which contributes majorly to the needs for suitable infrastructures and refrigerated warehousing and storage capacities.

Not only in the food & beverage industry, but demand for refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities has increased across the retail sector as well, which supports growth of the warehousing and storage market. In addition, increasing growth of the food industry in Asia Pacific region is also providing a fillip to growth of the global warehousing and storage market, creating more lucrative growth opportunities for refrigerated warehousing and storage market players.

Online Purchasing and Recent E-commerce Trends are Boosting Growth of the Warehousing and Storage Market

The e-commerce industry is been witnessing extraordinary growth since the past few years, as consumers are more opting of online shopping with increasing preference for convenience. Consumers are flocking the internet for purchasing various products, including food products and clothing, which is bolstering growth of the retail sector, creating needs of sufficient warehousing and storage facilities. As the e-commerce industry is influencing the transportation, storage, and logistics industry, it is likely make a significant impact on developments in the warehousing and storage market in the upcoming years.

Integration of Technologies with Warehousing and Storage Mark Future of the Warehousing and Storage Market

Increased growth of industrial sectors across the world is supporting the warehousing and storage market and leading market players are adopting state-of-the-art technologies to further improve efficiency of warehousing management and functions. Automated warehousing and storage in emerging as a popular trend in the market, as most market players are focusing on meeting the demand from end-users to obtain greater throughput as lot sizes and order cycles in e-commerce are shirking rapidly.

Growing needs for mitigating operational issues and improving the performance of warehousing functions is leading to boost the adoption of high-tech warehousing and storage facilities, such as automated storage and retrieval systems. Leading stakeholders in the warehousing and storage market are directing their efforts towards boosting the delivery speed and offering more material handling flexibility with technologically advanced warehousing management systems.

