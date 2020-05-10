Warehouse Robotics Market to Grow at 12% CAGR from 2019 to 2027

The global warehouse robotics market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many market players, elucidates an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Several players are concentrating on expanding their foothold through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. They are heavily spending on research and development to introduce innovative warehouse robotics solutions. Many new companies and startups are entering the competitive warehouse robotics market. A few of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market include Amazon Robotics LLC, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Wynright Corporation, SSI SCHAEFER, and YASKAWA.

Rising number of SME’s in the industrial sector need robotic solutions to keep pace in the digital world. Hence, the global warehouse robotics market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period. The global warehouse robotics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2027. Additionally, the global warehouse robotics market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$9,579.3mn during the forecast period.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42617

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global warehouse robotics market last year. It is expected to be monopolized by the Asia Pacific region in the coming years as well. The growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of robotic solutions. On the basis of segmentation, the global warehouse robotics market is divided into food and beverages, e-commerce, chemical, automotive, plastics, and rubber, in terms of end users. Of these, the global warehouse robotics market is projected to be ruled by the e-commerce sector.Large Scale Industries to Bolster Global Warehouse Robotics Market

Large scale industries deploy robotic solutions to perform dangerous operations instead of humans. Robotics help in tracking data related to tasks in case of human errors or any deviation from task oriented work. Additionally, humans can work only up to limited hours, however, robots can be put to operations 24/7. During labor crunch situations such as indefinite strikes and protests by labor unions, robotics solutions come to rescue. They can easily carry out the operations at an industrial level without any loss for the industry. Such factors are expected to drive the global warehouse robotics market to a stellar growth during the forecast years,

Packaging Sector to Promote Growth in the Global Warehouse Robotics Market

The Packaging sector is expected to provide a huge market for the global warehouse robotics market. Deployment of robotics in packaging sector is of an immense benefit. Robots can load and unload tons of packages in an effective manner, whereas it is a herculean task for a human. It can transfer the packages from warehouse to vehicles carrying the packages. In other words, it eases the movement of packages without any human intervention. All these factors are expected to boost the growth in the global warehouse market during the forecast period.

Moreover, collaborative robots are trending in field of robotics solutions due to impressive features such as enhanced performance, low cost, and mobile friendliness. Thus, the global warehouse robotics market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years.

High cost of training for warehouse robotics and lack of awareness is expected to hinder the growth in the global waste robotics market.

Regardless of the restraints, the global warehouse robotics is projected to grow in a grand manner because it ensures smooth and efficient functions of warehouses. Thus, it is expected to be an emerging sector with ample of avenues.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42617