Warehouse Robotics Market Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Business Overview, Market Insights, Trends and Forecast Period 2019-2024

Global Warehouse Robotics Industry 2019

Warehouse Robotics is professional robots widely used in logistics network. They mainly existed in warehouses; normally their main functions are picking and transportation. It has become more and more popular in logistics network, and plays an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss.

The global average price of Warehouse Robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 3184 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2798 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Warehouse Robotics includes Mobile robotics and Fixed robotics, and the proportion of Mobile in 2015 is about 72%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Over the next five years, Warehouse Robotics will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2180 million by 2023, from US$ 1130 million in 2017.

This study considers the Warehouse Robotics value and volume generated from the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Mobile Robotics

Fixed Robotics

Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segment by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

the Global Warehouse Robotics Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Warehouse Robotics Market report includes the Warehouse Robotics market segmentation. The Warehouse Robotics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Warehouse Robotics market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

