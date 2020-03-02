Wardrobe Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2025

The global Wardrobe market is valued at 53700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 87800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Wardrobe market. A wardrobe is a standing closet used for storing clothes. The earliest wardrobe was a chest, and it was not until some degree of luxury was attained in regal palaces and the castles of powerful nobles that separate accommodation was provided for the apparel of the great.

The name of wardrobe was then given to a room in which the wall-space was filled with closets and lockers, the drawer being a comparatively modern invention. From these cupboards and lockers the modern wardrobe, with its hanging spaces, sliding shelves and drawers, evolved slowly.

Wardrobe industry is relatively fragmented, Wardrobe production enterprises are much less concentrated than in other industries and most of these are small and medium-sized. As a result of the low industry concentration, there are hardly any brands with strong influence in the market. However, after years of competition, a number of branded enterprises of a certain scale and possessing considerable strength have emerged.

Today, Wardrobe furniture brands are no longer fighting for first-tier cities but are gradually shifting their focus to the furniture market in second- and third-tier cities. New construction and bedroom remodeling has also spurred the growth of home marts in second- and third-tier cities. Besides, the market for Wardrobe furniture marts and brands is almost saturated in first-tier cities. While the economic and consumption scale is smaller in second- and third-tier cities, the market offers more room for development. So tapping into the medium- and low-end market will become a key marketing strategy.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wardrobe raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wardrobe.

This report focuses on Wardrobe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wardrobe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stanley

IKEA

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Molteni

Suofeiya

Oppein

Holike

Shangpin Home

Topstrong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Finished Wardrobes

Customized Wardrobes

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

