Walnut Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2017 – 2025

February 28, 2020
This Research Report offer 8-year forecast for the global Walnuts market between 2017 and 2025. The global Walnuts market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the Walnuts market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global Walnuts market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional Walnuts market.

Walnuts are being exhaustively used as an ingredient in the food industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care and cosmetics industry which is supporting the market growth in the near future. Due to an increasing lactose intolerant population across the globe, consumer demand is shifting more from cow’s milk to nut based milk, leading to a substantial increase in the consumption of walnut milk, owing to its lactose-free characteristics.

Global Walnut Market: Segmentation

By category, the Walnuts market is segmented into inshell walnuts, and shelled walnuts. The shelled Walnuts segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the increased usage of walnut meats into various end user industries. On the basis of form, the Walnuts market can be segmented into raw and processed. The processed segment is further sub segmented into powder and oil. The raw walnut segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 69.9% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the walnuts market is segmented into black and English walnuts. Amongst these segments, the English walnuts is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 93.7% in 2017. By nature, the Walnuts market can be segmented into organic and conventional where the organic segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing proportion of consumers who wish to pay a premium for organic products. By end use, the Walnuts market is segmented into plain household and industrial. The industrial Walnuts segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period.

Global Walnut Market: Research Methodologies

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights walnuts demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the Walnuts ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global walnuts market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global walnuts market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Walnuts market.

Global Walnut Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Walnuts space. Key players in the global Walnuts market includes Alpine Pacific Nut, Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc, Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Poindexter Nut Company, Andersen Shelling Inc, Webster Limited, Royal Saffron Company, Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc, Kashmir Walnut Group, Morada Produce Company L.P., Synder’s Lance ,Inc., Gold River Orchards, Borges India Private Limited, Empire Nut Company, LLC, Agromillora Group, California Walnut Company, Crain Walnut Shelling Inc, Mid Valley Nut, Plantabul Ltd., Pepinoix, Mariani Nut Company Inc, Grimo Nut Nursery, Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers LLC.

Key Segments Covered

  • Category
    • Inshell
    • Shelled
  • Form
    • Raw
    • Processed
  • Product Type
    • Black Walnuts
    • English Walnuts
  • Nature
    • Organic
    • Conventional
  • End Use
    • Household
    • Industrial
      • Food Industry
        • Snacks and Spreads
        • Sauces and Dressings
        • Bakery and Confectionary
        • Desserts
      • Personal Care and Cosmetics
      • Pharmaceuticals

