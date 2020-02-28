Wallpaper Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, and Japan and other developed countries and regions.

Scope of the Report:

Each manufacturer competition is intense, the entire wallpaper market is expanding, and wallpaper industry will continue to grow. At the same time, the competition also will be more and fiercer. Wallpaper industry has a process of integration and elimination, false and inferior product must be washed out. Eventually, the strong will be stronger, the weak one will be weaker.

The technical barriers of Wallpaper are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree.

Wallpaper is widely used in residential, retail and industrial projects. The investment in office, hotel, residential and infrastructure markets is expected to improve in the next years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity, the increased consumption of Wallpaper industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Wallpaper industry will usher in a stable growth space.

York Wallcoverings accounted for 8.50% of the global Wallpaper revenue market share in 2016. Followed players, Sangetsu Co., Ltd. accounted for 5.67%, A.S. Création accounted for 4.38%.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Wallpaper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2024, from 26900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Wallpaper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

