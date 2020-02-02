Wall Socket Market Size Financial Services, Efficiency, Implementation, Risk, Wall Socket Applications, Strategies, Segmentation, Growth, Demand, Future Landscape & Forecast 2024

Report On “Global Wall Socket Market 2019” Offers An Up-To-Date Analysis Of The Market With Regards To The Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape And Latest Trends And Drivers, To Provide New Predictions For The Forecast Period.

A wall socket is a wall-mounted electrical receptacle that provides a point for consumers to plug in various electronic items. Wall outlets provide flexible access to electricity for use with a wide variety of components. Wall sockets make it easier and safer for occupants to power appliances, and are designed to minimize the risk of electrical shock, burns, and other related dangers.

The Major regions to produce wall socket are North America, Europe, China and Japan, which accounting for about 94 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 58.22%).

Wall socket is mainly produced by Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Simon, S.A., Panasonic, Leviton, Vimar and Honeywell. And these companies occupied above 61.60% market share by sale value in 2015. Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, China and Japan are major consumption regions in wall socket market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 50.28% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

The application of wall socket is residential application, commercial application, industrial application and other applications. Residential application is the major application, which accounts for more than 65% of consumption value. Commercial application is second large consumption filed of industrial plugs and sockets. Although sales of wall socket brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the wall socket field hastily.

Over the next five years, Wall Socket will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4180 million by 2023, from US$ 3400 million in 2017.

This study considers the Wall Socket value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type I

Type L

Type N

Segmentation by Application:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Other Applications

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Simon, S.A.

Panasonic

Leviton

Vimar

Honeywell

Soben

ABB

Honyar

CHNT

DELIXI

BULL

Midea

Feidiao

Opple

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1 is to Scope of Wall Sockets Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered

Chapter 2 is about Scope of Wall Sockets Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Wall Sockets 2013-2023

Chapter 3 Analysis of Wall Sockets by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers

Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Wall Sockets Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Wall Sockets

Chapter 10 is Global Wall Sockets Market Forecast from 2018-2023

Chapter 11 is Wall Sockets Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players

Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion

Access 164 Pages Research Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2018-2023-global-wall-socket-consumption-market-report

