Walking Assist Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Walking assist devices are meant to assist patients with spinal cord injuries or other mobility-limiting conditions walk. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, a number of adults unable (or very difficult) to walk a quarter mile was 17.1 million in 2016. Increasing prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis have been contributing to the increased percentage of the population with a disability to walk. Due to these, the demand for walking assist device is rising across the globe. Further, rising geriatric population has also been a major contributor in the global walking assist devices market. Increasing healthcare expenditure and funding by government for development of robots to improve health is also significantly contributing in the market growth across the

In Jan 2018, Honda Walking Assist Device has obtained the Medical Devices Directive (Council Directive 93/42/EEC) certification, which enables Honda to attach the CE marking and commercialize the device within the European Union (EU) countries. Conformity with EU standards (EU Directives) and affixing the CE marking on the product, a certification mark that indicates conformity with EU standards, are mandatory in order to distribute and sell the product in EU countries. Further, the company has applied for more than 130 patents related to walking assist devices, and in July 2015, made the product available in Japan for the public to purchase.

On the basis of geography, the global walking assist devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global walking assist devices. Increasing prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis, the presence of a large number of market players and increased awareness of direct-to-consumer marketing are estimated to be the major factors that are backing the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Funding by the government for the development of robots and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the walking assist devices market in the region.

The companies operating in the global walking assist devices market are Better Life Healthcare Ltd., Bionik Laboratories Inc., Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Cadence Biomedical, Ekso Bionics, GF Health Products, Inc., Hocoma, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Invacare Corp., Karma Healthcare Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Ottobock Healthcare.

4.1. Global Walking Assist Devices Market by Devices