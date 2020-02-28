Walk-In Cooler and Freezer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Rapid expansion of the global food and beverage industry, and the every expanding global industrialization are some of the top factors that are contributing to the rise of the walk in cooler and freezer market. Increasing emphasis on the development of energy efficiency solutions by market players is also anticipated to boost market demand.

Growth of Retail Sector to Have Major Impact on Walk-In Cooler and Freezer Market

The rising number of logistics and warehousing businesses and supply chain facilities involving refrigeration worldwide, many of which are catering to the ever expanding retail sector particularly for food and beverages are expected to be the primary factor behind the growth of the walk in cooler and freezer market. In addition numerous governments, including the EPA of the United States, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of England among others are offering walk in cooler and freezer manufacturers rebates for meeting energy efficiency requirements in their products and services.

The rise of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across the US and Europe are also increasingly using walk in coolers and freezers of various configurations, for protection against bacterial and microbial growth and extension of shelf life which is expected to result in boosted market demand in the near future.

Advanced Technology Features to Stay Major Focus for Walk-In Cooler and Freezer Market Players

Major walk in cooler and freezer market players including SRC Refrigeration, Parker Hannifin Corp., TMP Manufacturing Company, Panasonic Corporation, American Panel Corporation among others are increasingly focusing on advanced technology for increased functionality and energy efficiency.

SRC Refrigeration’s walk in coolers have been released with advanced systems for web based data solutions, which allow users to remotely monitor performance, and power issues with simple internet access to troubleshoot problems in time, preventing unnecessary damage.

The TMP Manufacturing Company makes use of an innovative control system that makes operations simpler and more efficient through the use of combining the inbuilt defrost time clock with the thermostat which reduces wiring and significantly reduces on power consumption.

The American Panel Corporation makes use of their proprietary foamed-in-place urethane mix which is claimed to provide superlative insulation, for walk in coolers and freezers, which are expected significantly reduce operation costs. In addition their products are also protected with fiberglass reinforced polymer, which effectively resists impacts, corrosion, moisture, and bacterial growth for enhanced durability.

Demand from Commercial Food Sector to Boost North America Walk-In Cooler and Freezer Market

North America is anticipated to continue its hold over major walk in cooler and freezer market share owing to its vast food and beverage processing, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries among others.

The Asia Pacific countries are also anticipated to witness growth in the demand for F-gas regulation compliant walk in coolers and freezers, owing to the pressure on the region implemented by Montreal International Protocol.

The Asia Pacific walk in cooler and freezer market is also likely to see fast growth owing to the rise of numerous small and medium sized food processing industry and refrigerated warehousing players in the region.

Segmentation of the Global Walk-In Cooler and Freezer Market

Walk in coolers and freezers can be broadly classified on the basis of application, refrigerant type, place of use, operation process, and sales channel. On the basis of application walk in coolers and freezers can be divided into storage warehouses, food processing, energy, beverage production, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of refrigerant types, walk in coolers and freezers can be divided into HFCS, CO2, ammonia, and others. On the terms of place of use walk in coolers and freezers can be divided into indoor or outdoor. On the terms of operation process, walk in coolers and refrigerators can be divided into remote operated or self-contained units. On the basis of sales channels, walk in coolers and freezers can be segregated into OEMs and Aftermarket sales.

