Wagon Tipplers Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

Wagon tipplers are mainly used during the raw material transportation. Wagon tipplers are used in industries such as mining and construction for material handling and transportation. A rotary car dumper also known as wagon tippler in U.K, is used for emptying the loaded wagon by tilting it. Wagon tipplers are driven by hydraulic drive or by electro mechanical drive.

Wagon tipplers can be classified as turnover wagon tipplers or C-frame rotary tipplers. Tipplers lift wagon to reduce the depth of the receiving foundation during the operation. In industries the usage of wagon tippler depends on the material property and its type.

Wagon tippler has total eight components such as end rings, clamp assembly, platen assembly, spill truss, wheel grippers, wheel chocks, counterweight and drive units.

Wagon Tippler Market: Drivers and Challenges

The growth in end-use industries such as mining, aggregate, demolition, industrial, construction and environmental, etc. in many countries are propelling the growth in global wagon tippler market. The demand for wagon tipplers is growing globally as the industries are focusing on efficiency and safety while transporting or handling the materials. The wagon tipplers provide many operational advantages to the industries as well, and this is driving the demand for global wagon tipplers market.

In order to save the capital and operational costs associated with the wagon tipplers, many construction and mining companies are opting for rented wagon tipplers as per the requirement, which is inhibiting the global wagon tipplers market.

Wagon tippler Market: Overview

The global wagon tipplers market by value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4-7% during the forecast period (2016-2025), due to growing demand for wagon tipplers from mining, construction and other industries.

Wagon tippler Market: Segmentation

The global wagon tippler market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application, product type, by power source and by regions.

On the basis of end-use application, the global wagon tippler market is segmented as:

Mining

Construction

Aggregate

Demolition

Industrial

Environment

On the basis of product type, the global wagon tippler market is segmented as:

Turnover wagon tipplers

C-frame rotary tipplers

On the basis of power source type, the global wagon tippler market is segmented as:

Hydraulic drive

Electro mechanical drive

Wagon tippler Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global wagon tippler market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global wagon tippler market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of market revenue, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are the attractive markets for wagon tipplers. Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific are projected to register a single digit growth rate during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe wagon tippler market is projected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. Slow but stable economic growth, growing mining and construction industry, innovative and advanced technologies are some of the factors which are fuelling the growth of wagon tippler market in North America.

Wagon tippler Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global wagon tippler market are HEYL & PATTERSON, Elecon Tipplers, ThyssenKrupp Industries, Metso and LMM Group.