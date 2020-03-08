VTOL UAV Market 2019-2024 Qualitative Analysis Covers Leading Players, Regions, Types, Applications, Growth Rate, and Revenue by Regions

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “VTOL UAV Market Status By Current Trend and Future Plan 2019-2024 | DJI, PARROT, 3D Robotics, AscTec and Yamaha” to its huge collection of research reports.



VTOL UAV Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the VTOL UAV industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, VTOL UAV market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard.

The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.

Scope of the Report:

As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally.

The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and its respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.

The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and

Civil & Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too.

Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily.

The worldwide market for VTOL UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 2340 million US$ in 2024, from 1430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the VTOL UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DJI

PARROT

3D Robotics

AscTec

Yamaha

XAIRCRAFT

ZERO TECH

Ehang

IAI

CybAero

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Microdrones

Ewatt

Hanhe

GoPro

LONCIN MOTOR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

Large Sized VTOL UAV (150 Kg)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe VTOL UAV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of VTOL UAV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of VTOL UAV in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the VTOL UAV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the VTOL UAV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, VTOL UAV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe VTOL UAV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

