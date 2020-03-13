Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by formation of cysts and tumors in different parts of the body. The symptoms associated with the disease depends upon the location of tumor.

However, gait disturbance, dizziness, weakness of the limbs, deafness, high blood pressure, and vision problems are some common symptoms observed in the patients. The available treatment options for the disease are surgical removal of the tumor, high dose irradiation, and chemotherapies.

Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome is mostly found to be associated with pheochromocytoma. The National Eye Institute (NEI), based in the U.S., is in the process of developing a combination therapy of ranibizumab and E10030 for the treatment of von Hippel-Lindau syndrome.

