Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market 2019 Size & Trends set for accelerated growth by 2025

Voice over wireless LAN (VoWLAN, also VoWi-Fi[1]) is the use of a wireless broadband network according to the IEEE 802.11 standards for the purpose of vocal conversation. In essence, it is voice over IP (VoIP) over a Wi-Fi network. In most cases, the Wi-Fi network and voice components supporting the voice system are privately owned.
China has the largest smartphone market in the world, due to which there is tremendous opportunity in the APAC voice over WLAN systems market. Also, NETMARKS which is Japan’s leading network systems integrator, signed an agreement with Colubris Networks (U.S.) to distribute WLAN system to solidify leading voice over WLAN position in Japan.
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Aruba Networks
Zebra Technologies
Ruckus Wireless
Aerohive Networks
Extreme Networks
Huawei Technologies
Avaya
Alcatel-Lucent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Unified Communication and Collaboration
Security and Emergency Alarm
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
