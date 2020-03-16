Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Segmentation by Regions & Applications 2018-2025

In 2018, the global Voice Over Wi-Fi market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA

SK Telecom

NTT Docomo

SingTel

Ericsson

Huawei

NSN

Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ordinary

Intelligence

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial use

Household

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Over Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice Over Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ordinary

1.4.3 Intelligence

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial use

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size

2.2 Voice Over Wi-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Voice Over Wi-Fi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice Over Wi-Fi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Over Wi-Fi Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

