VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market by Technology, Products & Services Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Video-oculography (VOG) is a non-invasive, video-based method of measuring horizontal, vertical and torsional position components of the movements of both eyes (eye tracking) using a head-mounted mask that is equipped with small cameras. VOG is usually employed for medical purposes.

This report studies the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market, and the equipment used for research are not included in our report.

In the last several years, Europe market of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.82%. In 2017, Europe revenue of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus is nearly 61 M USD; the actual sales is about 1700 units.

The classification of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus includes 2D VOG and 3D VOG. And the proportion of 2D VOG in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus is sold for hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 72%.

The global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Micromedical Technologies

Natus Medical

Intercoustics

Neuro Kinetics

Balanceback

BCN Innova

Cambridge Research Systems

Medi-care Solutions

Market size by Product

2D VOG

3D VOG

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 2D VOG

1.4.3 3D VOG

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Size

2.1.1 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Sales 2014-2025

2.2 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Price by Manufacturers

3.4 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Sales by Product

4.2 Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Revenue by Product

4.3 VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Price by Product

Continued…

