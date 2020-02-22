Vocational Training Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2024

“Vocational Training Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vocational Training market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Vocational training is education that prepares people to work in various jobs, a craft, or as a technician. A vocational school is a type of educational institution specifically designed to provide vocational education. Vocational education can take place at the post-secondary, further education, and higher education level; and can interact with the apprenticeship system.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vocational Training market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48200 million by 2024, from US$ 30100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vocational Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.

Vocational Training applications are Students and Office Workers and Office Workers was the most widely used area which took up about 76.45% of the global total in 2017.

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include Adobe Systems Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos, Cisco Systems, City & Guilds Kineo, Desire2Learn, Fischer, Knoblauch, HealthStreamHewlett Packard Enterprise, IMC, Inspired ELearning, International Business, Machines(IBM), IntraLearn Software, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Microsoft and so on.

This study considers the Vocational Training value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Technical

Non-Technical

Segmentation by application:

Students

Office Workers

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Adobe Systems

Articulate Global

Assima

Bit Media

Blackboard

Career Education

Cegos

Cisco Systems

City & Guilds Kineo

Desire2Learn

Fischer, Knoblauch

HealthStream

HPE

IMC

Inspired ELearning

IBM

IntraLearn Software

KnowledgePool

Lumesse

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vocational Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vocational Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vocational Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vocational Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vocational Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content (Major Points):

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Vocational Training by Players

Chapter Four: Vocational Training by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Vocational Training Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

