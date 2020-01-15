Vitrified Tiles Market 2019 Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures | Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Leading Players, Demand and Supply With Regional Forecast By 2023

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Report by Type (Double Charged Vitrified Tiles, Full Body Vitrified Tiles, Soluble Salt Vitrified Tiles and Glazed Body Vitrified Tile), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

Global vitrified tiles market has witnessed gradual growth in recent years, and is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The global vitrified tiles market is primarily driven due to rapid growth in the construction industry with high demand for luxurious flooring tiles as one of the primary growth factors. Vitrified tiles are ceramic tiles with very low porosity. Vitrified tiles can be used as an alternative to marble and granite flooring. They are generally used as outdoor flooring as they are water and frost resistant. They are made by hydraulic pressing of mixtures such as clay, quartz, feldspar, and silica that provides the tile, a vitreous surface over.

Rapid growth in the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the vitrified tiles market. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings, has had a significant impact on the demand of vitrified tiles, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are often used as a substitute to marble and granite flooring. So, increasing population & urbanization and rising incomes from economic growth, have increased the demand for the construction market in various regions. This has propelled rapid growth for vitrified tiles market.

Currently, there are a lot of technological advancements in terms of production process and product features to achieve competitive edge. New features such as 3D printing, digital printing, anti-microbial glazes, nanotechnology, and water jet technology are also emerging in the market. With the development of smart homes, various innovative thermal tiles such as warmth generating, energy saving, and cooling tiles are also gaining importance, especially in residential buildings.

Global vitrified tiles market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented as double charged vitrified tiles, full body vitrified tiles, soluble salt vitrified tiles and glazed body vitrified tile. Glazed body vitrified tile is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to high durability and luxurious appearance. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and others. The residential sector is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period due to increasing population and growth in disposable income.

The global vitrified tiles market is expected to grow at ~ 4% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market

The global vitrified tiles market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The considerable growth in the construction industry with population boom, along with declining interest rates has propelled the housing market in various regions. The growth is primarily attributed to rising incomes from the economic growth in various countries, which is likely to continue during the forecast years. Increasing demand for luxurious flooring are driving the demand for vitrified tiles market, globally. The Asia Pacific region is currently the leading region in global vitrified tiles market, and is followed by Europe and North America.

Key Players

The key players of global vitrified tiles market are Ceramica Carmelo Fior Ltda. (Brazil), Lamosa Group (Mexico), Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S), Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), ABK Industrie Ceramiche SpA (Italy), ALTAECO S.p.A. (Italy), PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia), Asian Granito India Ltd. (India) and Casalgrande Padana S.p.A. (Italy).

