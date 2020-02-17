Vitiligo Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Vitiligo is a type of autoimmune disorder which is characterized by white patches on skin. This is mainly due to destruction of melanocytes (cells responsible for pigmentation in the skin). People with certain autoimmune diseases are more prone to developing vitiligo.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1019

Some of the most common symptoms of the disease are occurrence of white patches on the hands, feet, arms, and lips. The disease can be managed by treatments such as laser therapy, phototherapy, micropigmentation, depigmentation therapy, and topical corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/vitiligo-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is actively developing ATI-50002 (Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor), which is currently in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of vitiligo. JN Bioscience LLC is in the process of developing ChMBC7 as an anti-CD122 antibody for the treatment of vitiligo. Some of the other companies developing vitiligo therapeutics are Dermavant Sciences Inc., 2A Pharma AB, and Incyte Corporation.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1019

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com