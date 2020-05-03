Vitamin D Therapy Market 2019-2025 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Vitamin D Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Vitamin D Therapy Market
Vitamin D is a group of fat-soluble secosteroids responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and multiple other biological effects. In humans, the most important compounds in this group are vitamin D3 (also known as cholecalciferol) and vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol). Inadequate vitamin D leads to chronic secondary hyperparathyroidism and osteoporosis. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis has paralleled a pandemic of vitamin D insufficiency. The purpose of Vitamin D Therapy is prevent and cure disease through oral or injection Vitamin D drugs.
This report focuses on the global Vitamin D Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vitamin D Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Pfizer
Novartis
Sanofi
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
Alkem Laboratories
Sun Pharmaceutical
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Cadila Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oral Route Drugs
Parenteral Route Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Children
Adults
Senior Adults
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
