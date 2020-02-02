Vitamin D Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Vitamin D Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Vitamin D Industry

Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.

There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.

In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015.

Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future.

The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.

Global Vitamin D market size will increase to 140 Million US$ by 2025, from 130 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vitamin D.

This report researches the worldwide Vitamin D market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vitamin D breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Company one

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech

Taizhou Hisound Chemical

Kingdomway

Zhejiang NHU Company

Royal DSM

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Fermenta

Vitamin D Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Medical Grade

Vitamin D Breakdown Data by Application

Feed

Medical

Food

Vitamin D Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vitamin D Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vitamin D capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vitamin D manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Vitamin D Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vitamin D Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vitamin D Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Feed Grade

1.4.4 Medical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vitamin D Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Feed

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vitamin D Production

2.1.1 Global Vitamin D Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Vitamin D Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Vitamin D Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Vitamin D Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Vitamin D Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Vitamin D Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Vitamin D Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vitamin D Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Vitamin D Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Vitamin D Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vitamin D Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Vitamin D Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Vitamin D Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Vitamin D Production by Regions

4.1 Global Vitamin D Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vitamin D Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Vitamin D Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Vitamin D Production

4.2.2 United States Vitamin D Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Vitamin D Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vitamin D Production

4.3.2 Europe Vitamin D Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Vitamin D Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Vitamin D Production

4.4.2 China Vitamin D Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Vitamin D Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Vitamin D Production

4.5.2 Japan Vitamin D Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Vitamin D Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Vitamin D Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Vitamin D Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Vitamin D Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Vitamin D Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Vitamin D Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Vitamin D Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Vitamin D Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Vitamin D Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin D Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin D Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Vitamin D Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Vitamin D Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin D Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin D Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Vitamin D Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Vitamin D Revenue by Type

6.3 Vitamin D Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Vitamin D Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Vitamin D Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Vitamin D Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company one

8.1.1 Company one Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.1.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech

8.2.1 Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.2.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Taizhou Hisound Chemical

8.3.1 Taizhou Hisound Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.3.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Kingdomway

8.4.1 Kingdomway Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.4.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Zhejiang NHU Company

8.5.1 Zhejiang NHU Company Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.5.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Royal DSM

8.6.1 Royal DSM Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.6.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 BASF

8.7.1 BASF Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.7.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Zhejiang Medicine

8.8.1 Zhejiang Medicine Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.8.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Fermenta

8.9.1 Fermenta Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vitamin D

8.9.4 Vitamin D Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

