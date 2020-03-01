Vitamin Analogues Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Vitamins are nutrients that are required for the growth of the body. Based on its solubility, vitamins are categorized into two types: fat soluble vitamins, and water-soluble vitamins. Vitamins have a variety of function in the body, such as vitamin A improves eye sight, vitamin D is essential for bone growth and has hormone like function that regulates mineral metabolism.

The largest group of vitamins is vitamin B complex, which is essential for activation of enzymes. Vitamin H, also known as biotin, is involved in the regulation of fatty acids. Several vitamin analogues, such as vitamin D, vitamin A, and vitamin B1 analogues are being developed for the treatment of vitamin related disorders.

Vitamin D analogues are under clinical studies as being beneficial for bone growth and metabolism and also experiments are going on animal models of cancer in Pre-Clinical studies. Vitamin B1 analogues are helpful in treating vitamin B1 related disease, such as beri-beri and Wernicke’s encephalopathy.

Aphios Corporation is developing APH-0701 as a non-toxic Vitamin D3 analogue for the treatment of hormone refractory prostate cancer. Some of the companies with vitamin analogues in their pipeline are Xeragenx LLC. and Deltanoid Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

