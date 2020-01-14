Visual Radio Solutions Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

The Latest Research Report “Visual Radio Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Visual radio solutions are designed to create entertaining, compelling TV-content from radio shows without an extra workforce. Visual radio solution is a fully automated software-based solution, designed with the help of Artificial Intelligence solutions based on radio automation and audio to generate live, switched, recorded, visual radio OTT (over the top) content. This solution helps radio broadcasters to interact with audiences in real time. Visual software solutions automatically changes the cameras and plays graphics by examining audio signals and data feed from the radio station’s automation system.

The driving factor of the global visual radio solutions market is rise in focus of radio broadcasters for audio engagement. Radio broadcasters are engaging audiences through the social media network. Audience interaction is amplified through the ability to share video content and provide inputs across social networks. This helps them to increase audiences. Furthermore, visual radio solution providers are offering enhanced solutions. For instance, in July 2018, WinMedia Group, a provider of radio and TV software solutions unified the content chain. This is done by handling assets and covering all the aspects of the production and delivery chain, which includes schedules and advertisements. The rise in media and entertainment industry across the globe fuels the market growth. However, the complexities and high cost of software hampers the market growth. Nevertheless, integration with social media networks is expected to create significant opportunities during the forecast period.

The global visual radio solutions market can be categorized based on solution, content type, platform, and geography. Based on solution, the visual radio solutions market can be segmented into voice-controlled camera switching, stunning visual graphics, interface, and others. The voice-controlled camera switching solution segment is estimated to account for significant market share in 2018 as this solution creates custom rules to display both camera feeds and assign a graphical overlay to frame the shots. The interface solution is expected to grow at a rapid rate as live assist interface is an ideal solution for radio stations which are looking to start broadcasting video. In terms of content type, the global visual radio solutions market can be classified into live, switched, and visual radio OTT (over the top) content. The live content segment is projected to grow at the highest rate as consumers are demanding live content. In terms of platform, the visual radio solutions market can be categorized into smartphone, PC/laptop, computer, tablet, TV, and notepad.

Geographically, the global visual radio solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global visual radio solutions market during the forecast period due to strong presence of radio broadcasters in the region. The market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to growth in popularity of radio. The visual radio solutions market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate during the estimated period owing to a revolution in the telecommunication industry in countries such as India. The rise in penetration of electronic devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, etc. further boosts the growth of the market in this region.

Vendors operating in the visual radio solutions market offer subscription-based and license-based pricing models. Vendors provide enhanced solutions to attract audiences. For instance, in May 2017, MultiCAM Systems, a technology company based in France strengthened its fully automated “visual radio” solution. The company offers a convergence of reliable server and switching hardware and feature-rich software that brings together Artificial Intelligence (AI), speaker detection, automated graphics, and live (on demand or online) streaming abilities.

The companies in the market offer flexible and cost-effective solutions. The key companies in the global visual radio solutions market are Applied Electronics Limited, Digispot Broadcast System, ChyronHego Corporation, INSOFT, LLC, Questek Advanced Technologies (Pty) Ltd., Multicam Systems SAS, ENCO Systems, WinMedia Group, and Bitonlive.

