Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2017 and 2027

Visual electrophysiology is the technique involved for recording numerous electrical signals from brain, optic nerve and eye in response to the visual stimuli. The electrophysiological responses are varied in different ways according to the disease progressions affecting the optic nerve, retina and visual pathways. Visual electrophysiological tests are performed with its wide range of application involving diagnosis, locating problem at some level of visual system, elimination of specific conditions, valuation of visual system maturity level in pre literate child, monitoring the progress of known condition and provision of an estimated objective measure of visual insight. The visual electrophysiology testing devices can be used for children, adults or animals of all sizes for clinical and research purpose.

The International Society for Clinical Electrophysiology of Vision (ISCEV) decides and regularly review the standards for recording all the common electrophysiological tests and are benchmarked for all visual electrophysiology services. The visual electrophysiology tests are non invasive and are performed to detect functional information about the retina and optic nerve and also allow the diagnosis of some disorders relating to retina and brain. The most common visual electrodiagnostic test is electroretinogram (ERG). The Information collected from these diagnostic tests help in establishing the correct diagnosis or is helpful to rule out related ophthalmic diseases.

Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

Visual electrophysiology testing devices market is growing with the increasing prevalence cases of eye and neurological disorders. The growing investment on visual electrophysiology testing devices is anticipated to drive the market. The growing technological advancement, increasing geriatric population, and increased adoption practice to the visual electrophysiology diagnosis is expected to act as a driver to the global visual electrophysiology testing device market. Increasing awareness about adverse effects of the visual and neurological disorders are expected to create opportunity for the visual electrophysiology testing devices providers. The stringent regulations by government for recording electrical signals in electrophysiological test, high cost associated with the diagnosis and treatment procedure and lack of experience in using these advanced technology are expected to act as a restraint to the global visual electrophysiology testing devices market.

Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market: Segmentation

The global visual electrophysiology testing devices market is classified on the basis of test type, modality, end user and geography.

Global visual electrophysiology testing device market, by Test Type:

Electroretinogram (ERG)

Multifocal Electroretinogram (mfERG)

Electro-oculogram (EOG)

Visual-evoked responses (VER)

Global visual electrophysiology testing device market, by Modality:

Fixed

Portable

Global visual electrophysiology testing device market, by End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other

Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market: Overview

Visual electrophysiology testing is performed according to the disorder. On the basis of test type, electroretinogram and visual-evoked responses are the most widely used test in the visual electrophysiology respectively. An ERG is advantageous in evaluating both hereditary (inherited) and acquired disorders of the retina. The diagnoses commonly suspects the predominant conditions of the retina including retinitis pigmentosa,retinitis pigmentosa sine pigmento,, choroideremia,, achromatopsia,and congenital stationary night blindness. The increasing government initiatives for the early diagnosis and treatment of visual and neurological disorders are expected to upsurge the overall visual electrophysiology testing device market.

Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global visual electrophysiology testing devices market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate global visual electrophysiology testing devices market over the forecast period due to high incidence of visual disorders. Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern Countries are anticipated to be the fastest growing regions in the field of visual electrophysiology testing devices with the improving economic conditions and health facilities. Japan holds large market share owing to the presence of technologically advanced scenario in the region.

Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in global visual electrophysiology testing devices market include Konan Medical USA, Inc., Diopsys, Inc, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, ., LKC Technologies, Inc., Metrovision, etc. among others.