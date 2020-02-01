Visitor Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Visitor Management Software Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Visitor Management Software Market By Product Type (Provisioning Software, Physical Security Information Management, and Physical Identity and Access Management); By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Deployment & Integration); For Application (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Public Safety & Security, Energy Security, and Port Security); By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Aerospace & Defense, Education, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025

Report Brief

The report covers forecast and analysis for the visitor management software market on a global and regional level

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market

Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches

The visitor management software market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of product and application, which in turn bifurcated on regional level as well

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the visitor management software market

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

Market Summary

Overview

Visitor Management Software can be defined as a paperless register for maintaining a track record of all the visits and visitor data into any organization at any point in time. Usually, such type of software is used in several sectors like BFSI, Healthcare Life sciences, IT Telecom, Retail, Government Public Sector, Aerospace Defense, Education, and several other sectors. Visitor management software not only provides the movement of the visitors or employees in any given workplace but also provides real-time data of the visitors.

Value

The global visitor management software market was valued at around USD 1200.0 million in the year 2015 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 6300.0 million by 2025. The global visitor management software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 15.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of visitor management software market is the need for paperless administration in several organizations owing to ease of maintaining data. Moreover, stringent government regulations and policies by associations in maintaining the visitor data records are likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The regulatory scenario in the developed regions like North America and Europe is quite organized.

Rising awareness regarding the different safety measures and systems at the workplace and other governmental offices have increased the sales of the visitor management software.

The high cost of visitor management software and slow progress in customer adaptation is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

Segmentation

Physical Security Information Management is one of the most widely used types of software in the visitor management software. It is regulated by a number of industry bodies at a global front. The list includes Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF), Security Industry Association, OPC Foundation, SIP Forum and BACnet. Physical Security Information Management manages several inbuilt applications like data collection, data analysis, data verification, resolution, reporting, and audit trail. Due to such wide range of applications the demand for Physical Security Information Management in global visitor management software market across the globe. The Physical Security Information Management is rapidly growing at a CAGR of 17.7 from 2017 till 2025

The Professional services sector is dominating the visitor management software market by service type. The increasing number of IT projects outsourcing owing to the rapid urbanization triggers the growth of the market. Also, the increase in the number of third-party vendors for security systems and administration has further cemented the dominance of professional services in the visitor management software market. The Professional service is likely to reach USD 2992.4 million at a global front.

The Port security sector is dominating the visitor management software market by application type followed by Public safety and security. The intense security and strict regulation at the port security make the segment the most dominating in the application type segment. Further, the need for public security at several public and professional places renders high usage of visitor management software.

On a global front, Government and Public sector hold the maximum share in the visitor management software market by vertical segment. The government and public sector hold market share of 18.7% in 2016. The growing safety and security concerns in such sector are due to confidential data maintained by the government and public companies which needs to be protected.

North America contributes a market share of 36.8% 2016 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2017 till 2025. The factors responsible for such a high market share are high importance to strengthen safety and security of the work premises and stringent government regulation. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The countries in the Asia Pacific like Japan and other developed countries hold the highest market share of the Asia Pacific visitor management software market.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report is Alert Enterprise, AppGear Ltd., BALANCE UNIQUE Inc., Building Intelligence Inc., Envoy Genetec Inc., among others.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. In August 2015, Quantum Secure was acquired by HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY Group Brand.

