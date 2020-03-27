Vision Positioning Systems Market Share, Development by 2026

The rapid increase in industrial automation in the different regions across the globe is a major driving factor for the vision positioning systems market. The industrial automation employs wide variety of robots in order to reduce the manned workforce and to perform the intended task in a better and faster way. Owing to this fact, the robots used in industrial purpose are equipped with vision positioning systems with an objective to maximize the obstacle detection during performing tasks. Moreover, the increase in usage of robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles in the commercial and defense sectors is also bolstering the growth of the vision positioning systems market.

The manufacturers of robots or unmanned systems along with different governments and defense forces are enhancing their products with the vision positioning systems in order to equip them with the technologically latest products for their convenience. This has increased the procurement of robots or UAV’s integrated with vision positioning systems in the commercial and defense sector.

The market growth for vision positioning systems is hindered by the risk of malfunctioning of the sensors or cameras during operation. The malfunction of these components can lead to huge damage to the entire system which is restraining the end users to procure the robots or unmanned systems equipped with vision positioning systems. Moreover, the vision position systems employs expensive sensors, cameras and display units, which increases the cost of the ultimate product. Owing to this factor, the end users are limiting their procurement of these systems, which is inhibiting the growth of the market.

The vision positioning systems market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the huge investments from various region of the globe in order to develop robots equipped with sensors to sense artificial intelligence. Countries such as the U.S., the U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, and South Korea among others are investing huge amounts in the development of sensors recognizing artificial intelligence with an objective to reduce human workload.