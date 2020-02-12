Viscosupplementation Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2016-2026

XploreMR (XMR) offers a 10-year forecast of the Europe viscosupplementation market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends that influence the current environment and future status of the viscosupplementation market in Europe over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the Europe viscosupplementation market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on various viscosupplementation products such as single injection viscosupplementation, three injection viscosupplementation and five injection Viscosupplementation. The report also covers product pipeline analysis to understand market dynamics and patients preference for various product types.

This report begins by defining various viscosupplementation product types and top brands in the market. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the Europe viscosupplementation market, which includes XMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, regulations, drug pipeline analysis and key players (includes clinical trials and major players and their projects in the pipeline). It also includes an insight into product pricing by regions, highlighting regional pricing dynamics and reimbursement scenario. Impact analyses of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model have been included in the viscosupplementation market report after analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

Primary factors fuelling demand for viscosupplementation are rapidly ageing population with osteoarthritis indication, strong safety profile and excellent physiochemical properties of hyaluronic acid-based viscosupplementation injections. Other factors driving demand for viscosupplementation are rising obesity rates and the cost-effectiveness of treatment. As per a survey, the estimated annual medical cost of Osteoarthritis care per patient ranges from US$ 1,498.67 Mn to US$ 11,777.5 Mn over 2000–2012.

Viscosupplementation intra-articular injections, with advanced safety profile, excellent physiochemical and anti-inflammatory properties, help in restoration of synovial fluid elasticity. On the contrary, factors such as reimbursement cutbacks and regional competition among local players in EU countries are expected to hamper market growth in the near future.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into single injection viscosupplementation, three injection viscosupplementation and five injection viscosupplementation. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of average pricing analysis, market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

Further, on the basis of end users, hospitals segment is expected to witness significant demand for viscosupplementation over the forecast period. This trend is expected to be particularly prominent in Western European countries, which are increasing access to healthcare services. However, orthopedic clinics segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the viscosupplementation market in Europe and provides market outlook for 2016–2026 in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rates, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis. Key regions assessed in this report are Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

The above sections—by product type, end users and region—evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the Europe viscosupplementation market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating European economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also provide analysis based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the viscosupplementation market.

The viscosupplementation market in terms of product, end users and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the viscosupplementation market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the viscosupplementation market.

In the final section of the report, competitive landscape of the viscosupplementation market is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in in the value chain, their product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are manufacturers of hyaluronic acid injections. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the viscosupplementation value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in the viscosupplementation market.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the viscosupplementation market. Key manufacturers included in the report are Anika Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Meda AB, Ferring B.V, Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A and Bioventus LLC.

