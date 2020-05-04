Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber.

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, with a production market share nearly 68.24% in 2015 and a sales market share nearly 62.07% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 10.59%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel.

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel used in industry including Underwear and Outerwear. Report data showed that 61.84% of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market demand in Underwear, and 38.16% in Outerwear in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 600 million by 2024, from US$ 480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Segmentation by application:

Underwear

Outerwear

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Shandong Helon

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel by Players

Chapter Four: Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market Forecast



