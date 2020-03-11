Viscometers Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Viscometers Market: Overview

Viscometers are used for measuring the drag caused by the relative motion between a surface and a fluid. They are also known as ‘viscosimeters’ as they are used for the measurement of the viscosity of fluids. These devices are available in different types as per the various flow conditions of fluids. Viscometers are used for measuring under one flow conditions only.

The rapid growth of the petrochemical and material processing industries since the past few years is resulting in an increase in the adoption of advanced technological solutions for efficient and more advanced methods, which include the usage of viscometers. The manufacturers of viscometers are constantly upgrading their products to improve functionality and offer industry-suitable products to their customers.

The demand for various devices from industries is changing rapidly since the past few years, which is fuelling the need to generate industry-specific products for satisfying the fluid property measurement requirements of different industries. Viscometers can be used for this purpose. This trend is also encouraging manufacturers to introduce modernised modifications in the appearance and functionalities of viscometers, which include touchscreen viscometers, digital viscometers and others. To be able to introduce the above-mentioned features, manufacturers are increasingly undertaking research & development initiatives.

Global Viscometers Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of viscometers in the material processing industry as the viscosity of fluids is one of the crucial parameters for the determination of the property of the fluid material. Moreover, increase in government regulations for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries for the delivery of products based on a standard specification is also another factor driving the viscometers market. Increase in the usage of viscometers in the petroleum industry and the food & beverages industry is also another important factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7892

Healthcare organisations are facing significant challenges pertaining to the maintenance of the required fluid quality, and the need for laboratory equipment for the determination of the same for research and diagnostic purposes is boosting the adoption of viscometers. Considering the above-mentioned factors, the viscometers market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of viscometers is one of the major factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Global Viscometers Market: Segmentation

The global viscometers market is segmented on the basis of end-use areas, equipment type and region.

Segmentation Based on End-Use:

On the basis of end use, the viscometers market is segmented into petroleum, pharmaceutical, chemical & material processing, laboratory & research centre, food & beverages and others.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type:

On the basis of equipment type, the viscometers market is segmented into rotational viscometers, capillary viscometers, process viscometers and others.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the global viscometers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China and Middle East & Africa.

Global Viscometers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global market are Brookfield Engineering Laboratories, Cannon Instrument Company, Waters Corporation, Anton Paar and RheoSense. Manufacturers of viscometers are constantly focusing on improving their sales footprint to deliver viscometers to different locations through a network of online retailers as well as by expanding their geographical footprints.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7892

Global Viscometers Market: Region-wise Outlook

The North America region is expected to hold a major market share, and this trend is expected to continue due to constant innovations in viscometers and the rapid adoption of advanced technological solutions to implement automation in various processes. The SEA and other regions of APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growth of the production and material processing industry in this region, which is boosting the adoption of these devices. China follows the SEA & others of APAC region due to an increase in the production of viscometers, which can be attributed to the high adoption of these devices by the food & beverages industry as well as research centres. On the other hand, the MEA region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR due to the presence of a large petroleum, oil and gas industry, which has boosted the adoption of these devices in the region.