Visceral Pain Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Visceral pain is the most frequent form of clinically relevant pain for those patients seek medical attention. There are several causes of visceral pain. Nociceptive pain causes direct injury of an internal organs, that leads to cardiac ischemic, and peptic ulcer.

Medications for visceral pain treatment includes analgesics such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, paracetamol and serotonergic compounds. Opioids are also used for the treatment of a range of acute to chronic visceral pains.

Sacral nerve stimulation for interstitial cystitis and psychological management are some non-pharmacological treatment available for the management of visceral pain.

The drug candidates in visceral pain therapeutics pipeline include, but not limited to, NEO5937, ANAVEX 1066 and APD371. Neomed Management AS, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are some of the major companies having drugs in the visceral pain therapeutic pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

