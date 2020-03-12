Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Gain Extensive Expansion during 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is a framework for virtualizing the functions required to converge voice and data on 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks. VEPC moves the core network’s individual components that traditionally run on dedicated hardware to software that operates on low-cost commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

This growth is primarily due to the wide adoption of Virtualized EPC solutions across telco’s, thereby generating demand for consulting services, implementation and deployment services, and training and support services.

In 2017, the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.T

This report focuses on the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Affirmed Networks

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir

ZTE

Cisco Systems

NEC

Nokia

Samsung

Athonet Srl

Core Network Dynamics

ExteNet Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Operator

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

