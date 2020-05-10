Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

Global virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market (VEPC) Market Research Report —By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-premise, On Cloud), Use Cases (BWA, LTE & VoLTE, IoT & M2M), and By End-User (Telecom operator & Enterprise) Forecast till 2023

Market analysis Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) is one of the most advanced mobile-core network systems that is picking up footing in the telecommunication division. The persistently growing client base isn’t really having a tremendous effect on the incomes for the part. In this manner, telecom organizations are searching for procedures that not just enable them to support coverage and capacity yet additionally diminish the general cost on activities. System administrators are progressively sending vEPC to advance their administration quality at a negligible expense. Progression in innovations, for example, 5G, IoT, and M2M, is likewise driving the adoption of vEPC. As these innovations keep on developing, they will make more noteworthy opportunities for advanced mobile-core network systems. The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is expected to reach a valuation of 11,500 Mn and more in the year 2023.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082834

Market segmentation

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market has been segmented on the basis of its component, deployment, use cases, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is classified into services and solutions. On the basis of its deployment, the market is bifurcated as on cloud and on premise. On the basis of its use cases, the market is categorized into Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), IoT & M2M, LTE & VoLTE, MNO & MVNO. On the basis of its end-user, the market is bifurcated as enterprises and telecom operator.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Ericsson AB (Sweden), SAMSUNG (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Mitel Networks Corporation (US), Affirmed Networks (US), Athonet S.R.L.(Italy), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco System Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market.

Request for customization-https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10082834

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609