Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Solutions Market to be at Forefront by 2026

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solutions are a structure that helps in virtualizing all the functions required to assemble a voice and data 4G (Long Term Evolution [LTE]) network. vEPC moves the different components of the core network (that was traditionally operated on a dedicated hardware) to software that runs on low cost commercial off-the-shelf servers. By the virtualization of evolved packet core functionality, mobile providers can efficiently customize the network to meet the unique requirements of its customer base. vEPC is expected to lower the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenditure (OPEX) as the framework reduces the reliance on specialized & dedicated hardware. It also adds efficiency to the packet core infrastructure, reducing the network footprint and thereby simplifying the network configuration and maintenance. The framework therefore speeds up the overall service delivery, leading to on-demand scalability and effectively responding to real-time network conditions and user needs.

Some of the key benefits of a Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) framework include network cost reduction, improvement in network architecture flexibility, enhanced and faster delivery services, and increased automation. vEPC consolidates packet core services in a virtualized cloud solution. Large number of vEPC solutions offered in the market are hardware and hypervisor independent, extracting the solution from the physical layer and hypervisor, thereby giving operators greater freedom to choose the design of their packet core. With virtualized EPC, capacity can be added along with the network intelligence to keep up with the growing demand for advance mobile data applications. Some of the key use cases of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions are Broadband Wireless Access, LTE, VoLTE, Internet of Things (IoT), M2M and VOWi-Fi.

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market is driven by the unprecedented growth in the number of devices, users, and applications. Moreover, the growing need for increased bandwidth to run mobile networks has made telecommunication operators search for more cost-effective solutions. The vEPC market is expected to witness strong growth opportunity in the coming years. The opportunity growth can largely be attributed to telco operators who are willing to invest in the virtualized framework.

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market can be segmented based on component, deployment type, end-user, and region. Based on component, the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market can be divided into solutions and services. The services component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed services. Professional services can be further categorized into implementation and consulting services. On the basis of deployment type, the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market can be segmented into cloud based solution and on-premise solution. In terms of end-user, the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market can be divided into enterprises and telecom operators. Based on region, the market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Telecom operators across different countries around the globe have already deployed Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Solutions. In 2015, South Korean operator SK Telecom successfully deployed a Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Solution. Likewise, telecom operators in North America and Asia Pacific have also deployed the solution for gaining overall network efficiency

The market is made up of a large number of global players who have been offering comprehensive Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions. These players are offering solutions that are able to reduce the capital and operational expenditure of telecom operators. The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market is rather concentrated; however, it is expected to become more competitive in the coming years with the growing number of solution providers. The competition is expected to be on the basis of quality and cost of the solution.

Key players operating in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core solutions market are Mavenir, Ericsson, Cisco Inc. Juniper Networks, F5 Networks Inc., Affirmed Networks, Samsung Group, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Cobham Wireless.

