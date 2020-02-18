Virtual Training Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology Analysis by Types and Applications and Global Training Industry Future Scope 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Virtual Training Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition is a process of imitation of an operation of a real world system or a process.

Growing awareness virtual training and simulation has positively driven the market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling & understanding, offers virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training.

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military & navy, digital manufacturing, and others. The most proportion of Virtual Training is used for entertainment, and the revenue proportion is about 35.5% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Virtual Training, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Virtual Training, enjoying production market share nearly 25.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 28.8% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Training market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96300 million by 2024, from US$ 36400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Virtual Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtual Training market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Virtual Training value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Military

Civil Aviation

Medical

Entertainment

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CAE

Boeing

Thales

FlightSafety

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Cubic

Rheinmetall Defence

ANSYS

Saab

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Training consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtual Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Training manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Virtual Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Virtual Training by Players

Chapter Four: Virtual Training by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Training Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

