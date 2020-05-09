Virtual Studio Software Market: Promising Growth Prospects Exist During 2018 – 2026

The global virtual studio software market can be segmented based on component, end-use, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the virtual studio software market can be divided into hardware, software (on-premise, cloud (public cloud, private cloud), and hybrid) and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)). In terms of end-use, the virtual studio software market can be divided into media & entertainment, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and architecture. Based on enterprise size, the virtual studio software market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Virtual studio technology is a type of digital interface standard which is used to integrate and connect synthesizers, software audio effects, and effect plugins with audio editors and recording systems. This technology is a software emulation of hardware instruments such as synthesizers and samplers. It helps in providing a custom user interface that mimics the original hardware down to switches and knobs. It helps the broadcasting industry to create virtual versions of devices and equipment that might be otherwise too difficult or expensive to procure. Virtual studio software creates an integrated virtualization environment which includes virtual networks and virtual machine templates, that helps in reducing the risk of configuration errors and simplifying the system set-up.

Virtual studio software makes it easy to maintain as well as to create virtual systems for development, training, testing, and on-line production. Setup/deployment and maintenance of multiple hardware can be time consuming and expensive. Virtualization provides many convincing benefits including reduced number of hardware to buy and maintain, increased engineer productivity and configuration flexibility, and increased availability with easier disaster recovery. Rising growth of virtual studio software for broadcasters and service providers is also a major factor responsible for driving the market. These factors are projected to boost the demand for virtual studio software during the forecast period. As these solutions help in reducing operational cost, the media & entertainment industry is seeing rising adoption of virtual studio software.

The latest trend of rise in the number of broadcast channels worldwide and rise in IT investments in the media and entertainment industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to virtual studio software providers across the world, especially in North America. Additionally, an increase in the adoption of workload management software in medium- and small-sized enterprises is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for key players in the coming years. However, software deployment and personnel costs are likely to be some of the barriers to adoption of these solutions during the forecast period. Training of personnel on real-time techniques is a key concern regarding adoption of virtual studio software.