Virtual Schools Market 2019 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global Virtual Schools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Virtual Schools Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

In 2018, the global Virtual Schools market size was 2390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017.

K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

In China, the market is dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.

The market report pegs the global Virtual Schools market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Virtual Schools market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Virtual Schools market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Schools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Schools development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

K12 Inc

Connections Academy

Mosaica Education

Pansophic Learning

Florida Virtual School (FLVS)

Charter Schools USA

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Inspire Charter Schools

Abbotsford Virtual School

Alaska Virtual School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Acklam Grange

Illinois Virtual School (IVS)

Virtual High School(VHS)

Aurora College

Wey Education Schools Trust

N High School

Beijing Changping School Market size by Product –

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Market size by End User/Applications –

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Schools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Schools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

