Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is a term used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, using telecommunications technology as the service delivery medium. Telerehabilitation relates to the services delivered by a number of health disciplines including physiotherapy. Telerehabilitation utilises a broad range of technologies to facilitate physiotherapy treatment.

Scope of the Report:

The key players are GestureTek Health, Brontes Processing, Motekforce Link, Virtualware Group, Motorika, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, LiteGait, mindmaze, Doctor Kinetic, Geminus-Qhom, Rehametrics (NeuroAtHome) and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is gaining immense interest with application possibilities expanding to diverse medical disciplines such as medical training, practice, psychiatry, and rehabilitation. Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System provides a revolutionary way to improve patients’ understanding of disease process, educate them about the benefits of behavior modification, and strengthen medication compliance. The VR technology is also expanding its role in medical education, particularly in the area of simulation, training and modeling. VR technology is playing a crucial role in professional skills training for minimally-invasive surgeries and operating room procedures. The technology continues to gain increased demand as a diagnostic tool in the healthcare sector in the form of fully immersive 3D simulation for clinicians in the treatment of phobias, autism, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and severe pain in burn victims. Furthermore, the technology is effectively used in the treatment of pain by increasing cognitive activity which is known to inhibit the transmission of pain signals to the brain, thus reducing the need for painkillers and narcotics.

The global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems market is valued at 180 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GestureTek Health

Brontes Processing

Motekforce Link

Virtualware Group

Motorika

Bridgeway Senior Healthcare

LiteGait

mindmaze

Doctor Kinetic

Geminus-Qhom

Rehametrics (NeuroAtHome)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Physical Rehabilitation

Neuro Rehabilitation

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Care homes

Home

Other

