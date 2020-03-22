Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Virtual reality technology can enable gamers to indulge in an imaginary setting where the gamer’s physical presence is simulated to be a part of the three-dimensional environment. With VR equipment and accessories, the user can view, move around, and even interact with the objects within the game.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Sony

Microsoft

Nintendo

Linden Labs

Electronic Arts

Facebook

Samsung Electronics

Google

HTC

Virtuix Omni

Leap Motion

Telsa Studios

Qualcomm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Segment

Software Segment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private

Commerce

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market by product type and applications/end industries.

Gaming consoles are expected to emerge as the most favored devices for playing games equipped with VR technology on account of the presence of efficient processors as compared to desktops and smartphones which may not match the immersive simulation experience provided by a console dedicated to playing games.

The global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

