Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

AR is a tool useful for training and education. AR-based apps are used to provide improved care to patients. For instance, Vein Visualization technology, developed by AccuVein, Inc. is a handheld scanner that helps doctors & nurses locate veins & valves successfully at the first go and reduces pain & time required. These apps are also used in aftercare of patients and assist elderly people to manage their medications. The rise in adoption of such innovative technologies that provide revolutionary solutions for better care management and real-time care services is expected to boost growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the growing significance of medical visualization, preventive medicines, surgical robots, and various health apps is contributing to the growing penetration of these advanced technologies in healthcare sector.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtual Reality in Medicine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Virtual Reality in Medicine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software and Service

Segmentation by application:

Surgical Application

Rehabilitation

Training & Medical Education

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CAE

Immersivetouch

Mentice

Mimic Technologies

Simbionix

Surgical Theather

Virtamed

VR Simulators

Zspace

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Reality in Medicine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtual Reality in Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Reality in Medicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Reality in Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Virtual Reality in Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

